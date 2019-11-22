Carolina Panthers partner with local non-profit to help bail people out of jail before holiday season

article

The Carolina Panthers are getting results for more than two dozen families this holiday season by partnering with a local group to bail people out of jail.

Donating money for bail is sure to raise a lot of eyebrows, but the two dozen people the Panthers helped get out of jail are non-violent offenders. Most of the offenses ranged from traffic tickets to marijuana possession, according to the Charlotte chapter of The Bail Project.

The Mecklenburg County Public Defenders Office says stats show most of the people in jail right now aren’t convicted of a crime.

“We are changing lives right now in front of your eyes,” said Gemini Boyd from The Bail Project.25 people in Mecklenburg County were able to walk out of jail and back into their families lives thanks to a $100,000 donation from the Carolina Panthers and David Tepper Charitable Foundation.

“I call families and they are literally crying on the telephone,” said Boyd.

Boyd knows all too well what it’s like living behind bars He spent 20 years in jail.

“Until you’ve walked or actually sat inside of a jail cell or I just challenge you to sit inside your bathroom for 24 hours and shut the door where you can’t get out,” said Boyd.Boyd says impact from just a few days in jail for a traffic offense can take a toll on a low-income family. Bail can’t bet met, jobs are lost, bills not paid, and homes are taken away. Public defenders say it’s at that point, families become desperate.

Advertisement

“People commit crimes in order to come up with that money,” said Kevin Tully from the Mecklenburg County Public Defenders Office.

The Carolina Panthers Players Impact Committee chose to help The Bail Project this holiday season because they felt not enough attention was being focused on economic disparities within the bail system.

“A lot of times we believe as a culture that you are innocent until proven guilty and our actions aren’t quite following that narrative,” said Panthers player, Ross Cockrell.

The Panthers $100,000 donation also helped give those 25 families a proper thanksgiving meal as well as gift cards for the holiday season.