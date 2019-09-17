Carolina Waterfowl Rescue shares heartbreaking photo of dead tortoise found along NC road

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue shared a heartbreaking photo of a dead tortoise that was found recently along a local North Carolina road. The organization shared the photo in the hopes to educate folks on the importance of stopping when spotting a turtle in the street, even if you think they might be dead.

"One of our staff stopped to help this poor sulcata tortoise that had been hit. He was someones pet [that] was either dumped or escaped. He was hit but laid on the side of the road probably for days and just baked to death," Carolina Waterfowl Rescue said. "Please check turtles on the side of the road even if they look dead. They can still be alive and may need help."