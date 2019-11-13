Carowinds being fined $42,000 after contractor severs hand while working

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is asking Carowinds parent company to pay up after a contractor was injured working on a ride at the Carolinas' theme park.

OSHA is fining the theme park $42,000 after a contractor's hand was severed back in the spring.

A 911 call detailed the scary moments when the worker was injured.

"We got a man on the Windseeker, he's screaming," the caller told dispatch.

The ride inspector's hand was severed while he was working on the roller coaster back in March. The ride stands 301 feet tall on the South Carolina side of the park.

"He said 'my hand is cut off. I'm bleeding, I'm scared and I need help,'" a witness said.

The on the job injury brought investigators from OSHA to Carowinds. Six months later, they issued fines for the park's parent company, Cedar Fair.

The agency found six serious violations although the report doesn't detail the specific violations. Each fine is $7,000.

In a statement to FOX 46, a park spokesperson says "at Carowinds nothing is more important than safety, as it is at the core of everything we do. We take these citations seriously and are responding accordingly to OSHA."

According to the OSHA report, Carowinds is contesting the citations.