Carowinds postponing Opening Day; will open on April 3

Carowinds announced on Friday that it will postpone its park opening this season until Friday, April 3.

"We continue to follow guidance from local and state officials, as well as the Centers for Disease Control," Carowinds said. "While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at our properties, we believe this is the right decision for our guests, associates, and community."

Carowinds Camp Wilderness and Springhill Suites Charlotte at Carowinds will remain open.

"We will work with our guests who have prepaid tickets or booked rooms during the time period of our park closure. Refunds or re-bookings may be requested at guestservices@carowinds.com," Carowinds said Friday.

Carowinds said on Friday:

"Our guests and associates are considered family. We have their well-being at the forefront of our decision-making. We are committed to responding to questions and requests over the days and weeks ahead and appreciate everyone's continued support and patience as we manage through this ongoing situation."