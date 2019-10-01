Case of MRSA confirmed at Union Elementary School

A single case of a highly contagious staph infection has been confirmed at an elementary school in Union County.

Officials with Union County Publics Schools told FOX 46 they had a case of MRSA at Union Elementary School on Monday. The school is located at 5320 White Store Road in Wingate.

An email was sent by school officials notifying parents about the MRSA staph infection on Monday.

Copy of email sent to parents about MRSA case at Union Elementary.

School officials said they are working closely with their school nurses and the Union County Health Department.

A strict protocol is followed when there is a confirmed case in any school. Letters are sent home with all students who are in the same classroom or ride the bus who has been confirmed with the infection. In addition to the letter being sent home, all areas the infected student came in contact with are cleaned and sanitized. — Jennifer Deaton, principal of Union Elementary School, said in an email to parents Monday.

MRSA, or Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, is a cause of staph infection that is difficult to treat because of resistance to some antibiotics, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

Staph infections—including those caused by MRSA—can spread in hospitals, other healthcare facilities, and in the community where you live, work, and go to school.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 46 Charlotte for updates.