Case of mumps confirmed at Winthrop University in Rock Hill

A case of mumps has been confirmed at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, school officials say.

The university says the case was identified in early February and that possible exposure to others would have occurred between Feb. 2 and Feb. 6. The patient has since been isolated.

On Feb. 10, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control along with Winthop officials notified all students staff and faculty about the incident.

Mumps is a contagious viral illness that starts like other viral illnesses. Most are vaccinated for the illness in early childhood.

Some of the signs and symptoms include fever, headache, loss of appetite, body aches, swelling of the cheek and jaw area and a tender or painful feeling in those areas.

According to the SCDHEC, the period during which an individual is contagious starts before the jaw swelling and lasts for 5 days after the swelling begins.

All students and staff are encouraged to practice good handwashing, avoid sharing eating utensils or drinks and check that your immunizations are up to date. Individuals born during or after 1957 are recommended to have 2 MMRs.

You can read the notification letter sent by SCDHEC and the university here.