Cases of COVID-19 soar to 125 in South Carolina

There are now more than 100 cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Health officials reported 45 new confirmations Friday, bringing the total number to 125 cases across 25 counties. State epidemiologist Linda Bell says, unfortunately, the number of cases will continue to increase.

"The agency is working around the clock to prevent the spread of this disease, focusing on those who are most high-risk for experiencing severe illness from the disease," Bell said.

The new cases are in:

Aiken County: 1 new case

Anderson County: 3 new cases

Beaufort County: 1 new case

Berkeley County: 1 new case

Charleston County: 1 new case

Clarendon County: 1 new case

Darlington County: 1 new case

Florence County: 1 new case

Greenville County: 5 new cases

Horry County: 2 new cases

Kershaw County: 7 new cases

Lexington County: 3 new cases

Orangeburg County: 2 new cases

Pickens County: 1 new case

Richland County: 14 new cases

Sumter County: 1 new case

“The public needs to take our recommendations to prevent spread seriously so we can best protect our family, friends and neighbors." said Bell. "I’d like to remind all South Carolinians that we all have a responsibility to take the recommended steps for limiting spread.”