Cases of COVID-19 soar to 125 in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. - There are now more than 100 cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Health officials reported 45 new confirmations Friday, bringing the total number to 125 cases across 25 counties. State epidemiologist Linda Bell says, unfortunately, the number of cases will continue to increase.
"The agency is working around the clock to prevent the spread of this disease, focusing on those who are most high-risk for experiencing severe illness from the disease," Bell said.
The new cases are in:
- Aiken County: 1 new case
- Anderson County: 3 new cases
- Beaufort County: 1 new case
- Berkeley County: 1 new case
- Charleston County: 1 new case
- Clarendon County: 1 new case
- Darlington County: 1 new case
- Florence County: 1 new case
- Greenville County: 5 new cases
- Horry County: 2 new cases
- Kershaw County: 7 new cases
- Lexington County: 3 new cases
- Orangeburg County: 2 new cases
- Pickens County: 1 new case
- Richland County: 14 new cases
- Sumter County: 1 new case
“The public needs to take our recommendations to prevent spread seriously so we can best protect our family, friends and neighbors." said Bell. "I’d like to remind all South Carolinians that we all have a responsibility to take the recommended steps for limiting spread.”