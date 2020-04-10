Cases of COVID-19 top 3,000 in SC, 72 deaths

article

There are now more than 3,000 cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina. 72 deaths have been reported.

This means 273 new cases since Thursday, bringing the total to 3,065 and five additional deaths.

Kershaw County continues to lead the state in number of cases with 177 reported.

On Wednesday, Governor Henry McMaster issued an Executive Order that allows furloughed employees to receive “COVID-19 Support Payments” from their employers and still qualify for unemployment benefits.

“Every day, our primary objective is to protect South Carolinians, but we also must act to protect the state’s economy,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This order does both. It allows our businesses to take care of their employees as best as they can and will help our economy recover from this unprecedented time.”