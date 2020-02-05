Catawba burglary, kidnapping, sex assault suspect wanted

article

Police in Catawba County say they are searching for a suspect in connection to a burglary, kidnapping, and sexual assault that occurred in the area on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls around 8 a.m. to a burglary and sexual assault at Quail Village Apartments at 242 2nd Street in southeast Catawba.

A brief investigation discovered a resident in an apartment was confronted by an intruder who held her captive and sexually assaulted her and the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect is described as an African American man in his 30's or 40's, about 5'10'-6' tall with facial hair. He was wearing casual clothes and a toboggan hat.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 828-464-5241.

This remains an active and open investigation.