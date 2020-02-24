Catawba CO. woman charged with selling drugs

article

A woman is facing drug-related charges stemming from an incident on Sunday, police say.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop near Sherrills Ford and Mt. Pleasant Road on a vehicle driven by Sherills Ford resident Halie Moore, 23. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 23 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia, and a small amount of marijuana.

Moore faces multiple charges including drug possession and intent to sell.

One gram of meth can range in price from $3 to $500, according to AddictionCenter.com.