Catawba County confirms first case of coronavirus

Catawba County health officials are dealing with their first case of COVID-19.

The Health Department says the individual is a Catawba County resident and is hospitalized in insolation and doing well. How the person contracted the virus is still being investigated.

“We are conducting a thorough contact investigation to mitigate potential community spread,” said Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken. “We are working to identify close contacts who may be affected. We will give prompt notification to those contacts as they are identified and advise them on appropriate monitoring and testing.”

Catawba County Public Health is working with the county's Emergency Management team, Catawba Valley health System, Fyre Regional Medical Center and other community partners to keep residents safe.

“We are committed to helping protect the health of our county’s residents, including this individual,” said McCracken. “We are asking all Catawba County residents to continue taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing by staying home whenever possible.”