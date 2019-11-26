Catawba County man accused of possessing thousands of images of child pornography

article

A Catawba County man is facing multiple charges after investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) said he was caught with thousands of images of child pornography obtained via the internet in his possession.

Darren Matthews, 45, has been charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The charges stem from an ongoing investigation into Matthews' possession of thousands of images of child pornography obtained via the internet. Matthews has been issued a $25,000 secured bond as a condition of his release. His first appearance in court is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 27.

GET THE FOX 46 CHARLOTTE NEWS APP

Sheriff Brown emphasized, "I’m proud of the work of our task force. People in our communities who prey on children will be brought to justice. Thankfully we’ve taken another offender off the internet."