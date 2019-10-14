Catawba County neighbors left shaken by deadly double shooting

A mother and son were found shot to death in their Catawba County home late Sunday night. Neighbors say they know this kind of violence happens but never expected it to be right next door.

“It’s a little wild. Too close for home for comfort,” Ashton Craig told FOX 46.

Authorities say the double homicide happened at the Conover home around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Gonzalo Salinas-Cisheros shot and killed a mother and son inside of the house on White Tail Circle in Conover. Deputies have not provided a motive at this time.

‘This morning it was still like four or five police cars and they had a bunch of other cars there,” Craig said.

MAN ARRESTED FOR MURDER OF MOTHER AND SON IN CATAWBA COUNTY

Authorities say the two gunned down are Brandi Rodriguez, 43, and her son Jessie Rodriguez, 24.

Advertisement

Craig tells FOX 46 he was asleep and didn't hear any gunshots last night. He says despite living in the home next door for five years, he wasn't too familiar with the people who lived, and ultimately died, there.

“I met them a couple times. Like I said they’ve only been here for a couple weeks,” said Craig.

He says what happened last night is unusual for the area and admits that he's still a little shaken up that a deadly shooting took place just feet from where he sleeps.

“It's calm, sometimes it can get pretty rowdy but it's not too bad,” he said. “I’m ok. I hate it was them, but glad it wasn't me.”

Salinas – Cisheros was arrested at the home and has been charged with two counts of murder.

He’s being held in the Catawba County Detention Center without bond. His first court appearance was Monday.