Catawba woman charged for making up false robbery report

A woman in Catawba County is facing charges for making up a story about a robbery to have a man arrested, according to authorities.

Officers responded to calls on Friday to a home on Deal Road regarding a robbery in the Oxford community in Catawba County.

Melinda Yoder, 49, told police she was confronted as she approached her mailbox by an assailant who followed her and demanding to enter her residence. Yoder said the suspect demanded money and then fled on foot.

Yoder described the suspect as a black male, about 6 feet tall carrying a duffle bag and wearing a green hoodie. Within an hour deputies made an arrest. Bryan Howell, 50, was located and brought in for questioning. An initial investigation revealed that Howell not only had no involvement in the robbery but that a robbery made not have ever occurred.

Further information collected confirmed that, officials said, and soon after Yoder was charged with obstruction of justice.