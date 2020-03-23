CATS goes fare free during COVID-19 pandemic

article

Free fare will be offered for CATS riders for bus and Light Rail transportation during the coronavirus outbreak beginning on Wednesday, officials announced Monday.

CATS says ridership has decreased 41 percent.

Gloves, sanitizing soap and hand gel has been made available to all drivers and operators and other increased sanitation efforts are being made.

"By operating modified service, we're able to continue providing our community access to essential daily needs, front-line jobs and medical services", said CATS CEO John Lewis. “We thank our riders for obeying the recommendations of officials and providing room on transit for those who serve us most.”

A modified schedule can be found here.