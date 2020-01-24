CATS, Instagram comment on video showing bike stunts

CATS is now responding after FOX 46 showed them a video of a bike rider playing a dangerous game of chicken with a CATS bus.

The video was posted on Instagram and showed a bike rider heading straight for CATS bus #8, which has several stops along Tuckaseegee Road.

CATS sent FOX 46 the following statement:

“CATS highly denounces this kind of reckless behavior. This careless action put the bicyclist, bus driver, bus passengers and other traveling public in danger. In this scenario, the bus operator recognized the danger and reacted to stop the bus quickly and safely. CATS discourages others from copycat behavior. We are very fortunate that all involved escaped unharmed.”

CATS says they have no video from the bus of the incident happening.

As FOX 46 first showed you Thursday, CMPD has also been a victim of the dangerous game of chicken.

SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS SHOW BICYCLIST PLAYING CHICKEN WITH CATS BUS, CMPD CRUISER

Advertisement

A similar video showing a bike rider heading straight for a CMPD cruiser was also posted on Instagram. CMPD told FOX 46 they don’t know where or when that video was taken, but that bike rider is breaking the law.

FOX 46 reached out to some of the most popular social media channels on the internet to see if there are any rules in place about posting dangerous stunts.

Instagram, where the video was posted, said in a statement:

“We understand that high-risk viral challenges can be dangerous for members of our community, and we have policies in place to help protect people from harm. Our safety teams monitor for potential challenges that may cause harm. We're currently reviewing this content to understand if it should be removed.”

Facebook, which now owns Instagram, follows a similar policy.

A spokesperson from YouTube says they just updated their policy a year ago.

"We've made it clear that our policies prohibiting harmful and dangerous content also extend to pranks with a perceived danger of serious physical injury,” the policy states.