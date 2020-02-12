CATS riders complain of bus arriving late

FOX 46 is getting results for CATS riders who are waiting hours on end for their bus to arrive.

One woman got fed up after waiting four hours for the bus to arrive, so she turned to FOX 46.

The bus in question right now is bus two at Scaleybark. FOX 46’s Destiny McKeiver sat with passengers as they waited over an hour for bus 2 to get here. To make it so bad, some of these people were late for work and they say it happens all the time.

One after the other, buses pulled in to pick up passengers. All except for bus two showed up on schedule.

Bus two, which was supposed to arrive at 4:20 p.m. finally showed up at 5:34p.m., meaning it was an hour and 14 minutes late.

Tameka Green catches bus 2 every day to get to work. Yesterday, she says the bus was four hours late.

“I didn't get to my house until 7:10. I left work at 3:30 and got here at 3:35. I did not get home until 7,” she said.

FOX 46 reached out to CATS Wednesday to see why bus two has been consistently late. A spokeswoman says, "route two is experiencing a significant delay due to the city's bridge repair work on remount road." The bridge work should be finished by February 24.

“First of all, care. If we call and complain. Send a supervisor or someone to try to rectify the situation,” Green said.

Some passengers said this is becoming so bad that they're in trouble at work.

“They're already at work. We're trying to be to work on time. We get out early enough for it," rider Frances Ellison said.

FOX 46 did speak with many of the people at bus route two and they are hoping for change soon. CATS did also say in the statement it appreciates passengers' patience and hopes to work through this.

