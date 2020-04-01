CATS still operating, taking extra precautions

For some, they're part of the group of workers deemed essential during these times and for many, they rely on public transportation to get where they need to go.

CATS bus drivers are cleaning after each stop amid the COVID-19 outbreak. A spokesperson tells FOX 46 they're using a hospital-grade cleaning solution on all hard surfaces and they’re allowing passengers to enter and exit through the back doors to keep the social distance.

Although routes have been modified and some even suspended altogether, passengers say they've seen drivers become more attentive.

“It looks pretty clean. It looks cleaner than it did when I came out here last year,” said Alton Richardson.

Richardson rides the number 2 bus going from Scaleybark. He says he also appreciates the suspended bus fare, which means riders don't have to pay until further notice.

“I came out here with money to pay, but now I know it's free I been riding up and down on the bus so yeah,” Richardson said.

Although CATS reports ridership is down 40 percent, Richardson says he's noticed lots of people on both the bus and light rail.

“The last three weeks, it’s been a lot of people on the bus I haven't seen it died down that much.”

CATS says it will continue sanitation but they’re asking all riders to abide by the six-foot distancing recommendation when possible.

