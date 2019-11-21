Caught on camera: 4 arrested in attempted beer theft at Fort Mill QuikTrip

article

Four people were arrested overnight in connection to an attempted beer theft at a Fort Mill QuikTrip, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

The attempted robbery happened just before midnight at the QuikTrip located at 264 Carowinds Blvd. in Fort Mill.

Cell phone video captured by FOX 46 Charlotte viewer Benjamin Shelley shows deputies taking at least two people into custody from a white van outside the store.

One of the suspects is seen opening the passenger side door of the van and running away as deputies shout, "Get on the freakin ground!" and "Get your hands up!"

Trent Faris with the York County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 46 that there were two attempts at shoplifting beer at the location. One incident occurred before midnight and the other happened at 3:40 a.m. Thursday. Faris said a total of four people have been arrested.

Advertisement

Details on their charges have not yet been released.