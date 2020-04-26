CDC updates list of possible coronavirus symptoms
(WKRN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new possible symptoms of the novel coronavirus.
People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus:
• Fever
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Chills
• Repeated shaking with chills
• Muscle pain
• Headache
• Sore throat
• New loss of taste or smell
It had previously only noted fever, cough and shortness of breath as possible symptoms of COVID-19.