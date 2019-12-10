Ceiling collapses at Greensboro Bojangles

Video captured by a restaurant patron shows a ceiling completely collapse in at a Bojangles in Greensboro.

Holly Thomas shared the video on Twitter Friday afternoon, showing several chairs and tables crushed under the wreckage.

Officials with the restaurant say no one was hurt and they are still serving customers in the drive-thru, FOX 8 reports. They say they still don't know what caused the ceiling to collapse.

The restaurant is continuing to serve customers at the drive-thru and the dining area is expected to be back open by Wednesday, according to officials.