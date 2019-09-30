Celebs arrive in South Carolina as Bieber, Baldwin set to wed

article

Are you a Belieber?

Popstar icon Justin Bieber and his fiance Hailey Baldwin are set to wed Monday in South Carolina. The ceremonies are reportedly taking place at Montage Palmetto Bluff Resort.

Various reports indicated a number of celebrities including Katy Perry, Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, and Drake will be attending the wedding. Hailey's father Stephen will certainly play a role in the wedding.

Paparazzi were able to capture some photos of the rehearsal dinner that occurred on Sunday evening.

Baldwin celebrated with a bachelorette party early last week in Hollywood, California.

Bieber recently opened up about a string of “bad decisions” that led him to go from being a beloved teen performer to “the most ridiculed, judged and hated person in the world.”

In a very personal and introspective Instagram post, the pop star examines how childhood fame led to depression, lack of responsibility, “doing pretty heavy drugs” and becoming disrespectful to women. At age 18, he had “millions in the bank” but “no skills in the real world.”

Now 25, Bieber credited the support of friends, his Christian faith and his marriage with helping turn his life around.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.