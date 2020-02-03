Changes underway at Panthers facilities ahead of next season

With the NFL season wrapping up with Sunday’s Super Bowl, it's a reminder that for the Panthers, it's time to put the pedal to the metal if they want their facilities ready for next season.

The team is one step closer to moving their headquarters and practice field to Rock Hill. The city's planning commission app roved to re-zone this site, paving the way for the nearly 300 acres of land to get transformed into a community of entertainment, retail, hospitality, recreation, residential and sports.

“This is going to be a showcase and it's going to bring people down to this region and we will have a sense of excellence not only up there for the football team but everything we do down here in Rock Hill,” owner David Tepper said.

The land, located off Eden Terrace near I-77 has been annexed into rock hill meaning big bucks down the road for the South Carolina city.

Meanwhile, in Charlotte, the Panthers have started demolition on parts of Bank of America Stadium.

“I think you're going to see an enormous amount of activity going on in a very ambitious way between now and the e launch in '21,” MLS commissioner Don Garber said.

Charlotte will get Major League Soccer’s next professional team, which means there's a laundry list of things to do before the team's first game in 2021.

The team started demolishing offices, the referee room, end zone and removed 900 seats to pave way for ground-level box seats.

As a result, though, 400 PSL owners will lose their regular seats.

“They will have options to relocate to a lower bowl seat, most of them in that same end zone. They won't incur any additional PSL increase, ticket increase. They do, however, have the opportunity to move to a more expensive location,” said Joe Labue, Vice President of Ticket Sales and Services for the Carolina Panthers.

“I think it's a great idea. I've only been to one game. I really enjoyed it. I thought the stadium was great,”

Some fans are excited for the changes, but not all.

“Some renovations could be necessary. They could build the economy in charlotte and some could be you know. We could use the money for other things. More helpful things,”

The City of Charlotte committed $100 million to the MLS investment, but that funding hasn't yet been formally approved.

“We're excited about filing the rezoning for Eastland,” assistant city manager Tracy Dodson said.

At the Old Eastland Mall site, plans for the new MLS Charlotte headquarters have officially become public.

The plans give an outline of what fans can expect with athletic fields, retail and office space as well as different residential components.

“There's so many other aspects for it. There's potential to play academy soccer out there. There's community fields as a component of it. We want the game of soccer not to just be about the professional team, but about what it is for the community,” Dodson said.

There will likely be a few residential areas, less dense housing on the back of the lot and possibly some higher density housing mixed in with retail or office space closer to Central Avenue.