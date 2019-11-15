Chaos in uptown: 1 killed, 1 injured after shooting involving officer at the Epicentre

One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting involving a CMPD officer at the Epicentre in uptown early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15 in the area of South College and East Trade Streets.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, one person was killed and another person was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the shooting. The CMPD officer involved in the incident was not injured, they said.

"Thoughts and prayers for all involved. Traffic will be impacted for several hours in the uptown area," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted.

WATCH LIVE FROM THE SCENE IN UPTOWN: