Chaos in uptown: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting involving officer at the Epicentre

A shooting, involving at least one CMPD officer, at the Epicentre in uptown early Friday morning left one person dead and another injured.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15 in the area of South College and East Trade Streets.

A CMPD detective is observed examining the alleged suspect weapon in Friday morning's shooting. Photos were being taken to document evidence at the scene.

GET THE FOX 46 CHARLOTTE NEWS APP

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, one person was killed and another person was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the shooting. The CMPD officer involved in the incident was not injured, they said.

"Thoughts and prayers for all involved. Traffic will be impacted for several hours in the uptown area," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted.

Advertisement

WATCH LIVE FROM THE SCENE IN UPTOWN: