Chaplains from Charlotte go to New York City to pray for coronavirus patients

Chaplains from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association left Charlotte Monday on their way to New York City to pray with coronavirus patients at a 60-bed makeshift hospital in Central Park.

“For me personally, I’m going back home,” said Kevin Williams, one of the chaplains going to New York.

During 9/11, Williams was a first responder at Ground Zero.

“That time 6 months at 9/11 was sharing the hope of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Williams will do that again in the same place, now for a different crisis.

“Thank you for your prayers, your encouragement. I’m excited. I don’t know about you,” he said.

The emergency field hospital is already being set up in New York by Samaritan’s Purse, the sister organization of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

“They pray for every patient that comes in, the doctors pray, the nurses pray,” said Rev. Franklin Graham, BGEA president and CEO.

Samaritan’s Purse has doctors and nurses from across the United States and from Canada working in the Central Park hospital.

“These are men and women that were born for this type of emergency,” Graham said.

In Charlotte, during the send-off for the chaplains, prayers are sent up for the ones who will be on the front lines.

“Lord, this is the right time to tell people about Jesus Christ,” said Will Graham, Franklin’s son.

Rev. Franklin Graham says the chaplains will be wearing protective gear while they’re doing their work on the ground in New York City.