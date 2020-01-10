Charlotte-area breweries join together to create one-of-a-kind beer for Brooks family

Inside NoDa Brewing Company, several brewers in the NoDa and Plaza-Midwood neighborhoods area coming together to brew one beer.

It's a special beer, for Scott Brooks, so their customers can honor a man who paved the way for new businesses in the neighborhood.

Scott was considered an icon in the NoDa community. He was gunned down back in December while opening Brooks’ Sandwich House. Local brewers wanted to do something to show their appreciation for Scott and his family

“We did this to show support to them. We wanted to make a beer in his honor. We are naming it 'Too Blessed to be Stressed,' one of his mottos. They said 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Habitat for Humanity, at his family’s request, in his memory,” Chad Henderson, Head Brewer, and co-owner at NoDa Brewing Company said.

It's a special beer, for Scott Brooks, so their customers can honor a man who paved the way for new businesses in the neighborhood. Expand

The beer, a pale lager, should be released by the end of February. Workers from 11 breweries showed up to make a concoction they hope would make him proud. It will be sold in all NoDa area breweries and some of the ones in Plaza-Midwood

Scott’s legacy is embedded in the Charlotte area. He’ll be known as a co-owner of the Brooks Sandwich House, a man who donated family land to with help affordable housing in Charlotte and a guy who impacted masses of people in the Queen City through his good deeds.

Advertisement

As the beer collaboration team works together, they know Scott is looking down on them.

GET THE FOX 46 NEWS APP

“Hope that he sees we appreciate the hard work he and his family have put in,” Henderson said.