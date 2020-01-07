Charlotte area hospitals restricting access to kids to avoid spread of flu

article

Novant Health announced Tuesday they're requesting that the community keep visitors age 12 and under out of all acute care facilities due to "the widespread outbreak of the flu virus throughout the community." The restriction is effective Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 7 a.m. until further notice.

Individuals age 13 and over who are experiencing a runny nose, sore throat, fever or cough are also encouraged not to visit patients being treated at Novant Health facilities, Novant Health said. People who are seeking treatment at hospitals are not subject to the restriction.

“The flu virus can be extremely dangerous to people who have compromised immune systems, cancer, kidney disease, and other chronic conditions,” said Dr. Eric Eskioglu, executive vice president and chief medical officer, Novant Health, in a written statement. “In order to protect our patients, we are asking members of the public who are 12 years and under or who may be sick with the influenza virus to not visit these facilities at this time.”

The restrictions apply to the following hospitals throughout the Novant Health system:

Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital

Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center

Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital

Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

Novant Health Medical Park Hospital

Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center

Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center

Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center

Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center

All visitors to any of these facilities should properly disinfect their hands by washing with soap and water or using sanitizing gel when entering and leaving the facilities in order to prevent the spread of the flu virus, Novant Health said.

"Children may be allowed access to hospital areas in the event of special circumstances such as visiting a dying family member. In these instances, parents should work with their nurse to make arrangements," health officials told FOX 46.

The restrictions were a joint decision among regional hospitals including Novant Health, Atrium Health, Blue Ridge Health, CaroMont Health, Cone Health, Randolph Health, and Wake Forest Baptist Health.