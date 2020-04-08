Charlotte business able to build makeshift hospital rooms in vacant space

The machines and employees inside Matrix Frames in South Charlotte are still working. As they work around the warehouse employees are now wearing masks, gloves and staying six feet apart.

It’s the new normal for now.

“I will do everything I can to get through this,” said Jack Thomas who started the company 11 years ago.

If you’ve ever walked into a big retailer like Belk or a sporting event there’s a chance you’ve seen some of the framed signs they design and build. From retailers to sporting venues and even the airport all of Thomas’ customers were hit with the first wave of the pandemic.

“We have about 330 clients we work with consistently and a majority of them are retail and exhibit companies,” said Jackie Webb, Thomas’ oldest daughter and director of sales. Webb reached out to clients checking on them. The overwhelming response from most of them was the same. They had to close down and layoff or furlough employees.

Businesses essentially stopped overnight and it didn’t take long for Matrix Frame to feel the impact.

“We cut staff back to 80 percent so we are doing four-day workweeks,” said Thomas who wants to keep everyone on payroll for as long as he can.

Initially, he thought one big purchase order from a client would help get them through this crisis but it was pulled at the eleventh hour.

“We were coming in off of a great quarter and then to this,” said Webb.

The family-run business employees about 50 people. Webb sat with her sales team and they realized they needed something that was relevant to what all is happening in the world.

“When this all hit we thought these could become testing facilities or mini doctor’s offices,” said Thomas.

About two years ago the company created a prototype that was developed to divide up retail space or office space. The concept could work well, according to Thomas, for patient rooms as more communities look at the possibility of building makeshift hospitals using vacant spaces.

“It pops together. It’s lightweight and it’s something that offers some privacy to people,” Thomas said. He’s already sent out a few quotes to people who may be interested.

Webb says her team has reached out to the Mecklenburg County health department along with Atrium and Novant.

While they aren't needed yet in the Charlotte area the Matrix Frame team is ready to step in and help if and when the time comes.

“It’s all about what we can do to help the community and help our employees,” said Thomas.

Like so many small business owners Thomas has had a lot of sleepless nights. He is trying to navigate the small business loan process which isn’t each.

“While you’re lying awake at night you’re hoping that the bank and the government are going to be there for you at the same time and whether it all works out for us only time will tell,” he said.