Charlotte business honoring employee killed in overnight hit-and-run

A Charlotte business is honoring the life of a young man who was hit and killed while on his bike earlier this week. The man accused in the deadly crime has been taken into custody

Franklin Leal, 24, worked at Lucky Dog Bark and Brew off of Thrift Road. When FOX 46 stopped by the dog bar Friday afternoon, they told us of the dramatic shift in the mood once they heard the news. They're still mourning, but they now believe there will be justice.

"You can see the weight being lifted off our shoulders and in our heart. Somebody is going to pay for this and justice will be served," said Jasmin Barnes, who worked with Leal.

VEHICLE SOUGHT IN HIT-AND-RUN THAT LEFT BICYCLIST DEAD IN EAST CHARLOTTE

Leal was killed Monday, Feb. 17 along Harrisburg Road in Charlotte. CMPD says the suspect, Michael Lambe, struck Leal while he was on his bike and didn't stop.

Police tell FOX 46 that Lambe was the one behind the wheel of the white vehicle that was being sought in the case. They found the car and he's now charged with felony hit-and-run.

Barnes says she, along with many there, knew and loved him. She's been waiting for the news that came this afternoon.

"It makes it a little less painful and some of us can sleep better at night knowing he's not out on the road," Barnes said.

Management at Lucky Dog says they'll be naming their new patio in honor of Leal.

Lambe does have a previous arrest for a DWI. Leal's visitation took place Friday. His funeral was held on Sunday.