Charlotte church leaders encourage prayer, peace in the community ahead of RNC

With bowed heads and closed eyes, Charlotte church leaders are working to unify the community ahead of the Republican National Convention.

With the 2020 RNC looming, some are already prepared and ready for a weekend of politics, but those at the Carmel Presbyterian Baptist Church say prayer comes before anything.

“We believe that prayer is how we fight our battles. It's how we fight our battles personally, with our families. We believe in the power of prayer,” attendee Sara Hooks told FOX 46.

In 2019, Charlotte police investigated over 100 murders with a number of them still unsolved, which is part of the reason church leaders are pushing prayer.

“Life is so short. We need to spend time loving our neighbor and not hating our neighbor,” David Chadwick said.

Those attending the Monday night service say they hope the RNC is a positive highlight for the City of Charlotte.

“It's an honor to be here with our brothers and sisters in Christ to pray for one another, to pray for the city and to pray for the nation,” said Wissam Bawab.

Church leaders say they plan to gather regularly leading up to the RNC. The convention is from Aug. 25-27. It’s estimated that 50,000-60,000 people will attend.