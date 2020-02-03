Charlotte City Council continues to allow dog tethering despite protests

It was a disappointing night for animal rights groups fighting to keep pets and animals in the area safe.

They wanted Charlotte leaders to take action when it came to animal cruelty, especially dog tethering, but they didn't get what they asked for.

The people in attendance at the Charlotte City Council strategy session were against animal abuse, saying that the city's allowance of tethering and of circus animals for shows should not happen.

Even before the city council strategy session started, there was a crowd there, ready to have their voice heard on two important issues that were, essentially, in the same vein, but this was not their night.

"Ultimately the city decided to do nothing," said Holly Newton, a supporter of the tethering ban.

The signs, the shirts, they all said what they needed to say, but the voice of the council members is what took center stage.

Councilman Matt Newton tried getting something happening on tethering, at the very least, a discussion.

"My motion is to move forward, the question is on how to do that," Newton said.

As it stands, there's no time restrictions and only age and length requirements in place in place for tethering and an emphasis on education.

The city says there's been an uptick in reports of tethering issues. Those opposed cited economic concerns for owners and any change was voted down.

"This is an epic fail for all of us who showed up, it's an epic fail for animals in Charlotte," Newton said.

In terms of circus animals, though there was some movement. Animal rights supporters were hoping for an all-out ban. That also didn't happen, but, there will be a discussion on banning circus animal bullhooks and similar devices.

"We'd love to have the circuses come to town, just without the wild animals," said Kristen Moyer.

Supporters admit they didn't even get half of what they wanted, but they're going to run with what they've got.

"It's discouraging, but we're hoping that at least that this is an 'in', this is important and that the city of Charlotte does not want to condone animal abuse anymore," Moyer said.

The one thing that did go through was, again, the discussion on a ban on bullhooks at circus shows. That could include electrical shock devices, too.

That discussion will formally be taken up later this month.