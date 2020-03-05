Charlotte city councilwoman criticized after photos appear to show her parked in handicap spaces

Some say it’s hard to trust someone holding or running for public office if they can't abide by the same laws even regarding a parking spot.

Pictures that appear to show a Charlotte city councilwoman parked in handicapped spaces are now floating around social media

"I just don't think it's very good that someone without a handicap spot sticker is parking in a handicap location," Charlotte neighbor Kevin McKelroy told FOX 46.

The pictures were reportedly taken on three separate occasions showing a vehicle driven by Councilwoman Dimple Ajmera, who was also in the running for state treasurer.

"To take advantage of that because you're an official is not a very good look," McKelroy said.

Two of the pictures show the car parked in a Tesla charging station, but only one shows it actually plugged in. The third photo is reportedly outside of a polling location.

Ajmera responded to the pictures on Twitter. In one tweet she wrote "as you can see the electric cord, this parking spot is designated for vehicle charging or special needs."

Her second response says "to provide context I stepped out of my car still running to hand off literature to volunteers standing outside in the rain and promptly left. I appreciate volunteers toughing out this heavy rain."

Many say there's simply no excuse for using a handicapped space if it's not needed.

"There's no excuse to me that's an excuse and it's not acceptable and it makes her look like a clown," said McKelroy.

FOX 46 reached out to Ajmera for comment and agree to meet at three separate times, but she never showed.