Charlotte data analytics company announces 200 jobs and multi-million-dollar expansion

Charlotte-based tech company Stratifyd plans to open a new headquarters, adding at least 200 more jobs to the area.

The City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County announced on Thursday that Stratifyd, a technology start-up founded in Charlotte in 2015, will expand its presence by adding at least 200 jobs to its current workforce and moving to a new 30,000 square-foot office located within an opportunity zone in the FreeMoreWest neighborhood.

Former University of North Carolina at Charlotte professor Derek Wang and two students, Li Yu and Thomas Kraft, launched Stratifyd in 2015 as government-funded research on the ways augmented intelligence could ingest, analyze and visualize structured and unstructured data.

Stratifyd is one of the fastest-growing technology firms in Charlotte. The company has doubled its number of employees over the past year and has a customer base primarily made of Fortune 1,500 companies.

"It's amazing to see the rapid growth of Charlotte, from my years of research at UNC Charlotte to now, and it’s an honor to be a part of it," Wang said. "Our success is a true testament to our talented team, who are dedicated to challenging the status quo and pushing the boundaries of technology.”

Over the past year, the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County have partnered to bring over 7,900 news jobs to Charlotte. Stratifyd is the latest company to announce a significant expansion or relocation in Charlotte. Last week, Microsoft announced an expansion of its Charlotte location, joining Lowe’s, Honeywell, Better.com, BB&T and SunTrust, and many other companies expanding in and relocating to Charlotte.

“The Charlotte region has become a hotbed of business technology and advancement, and we’ve seen how developing companies value what we have to offer,” said Mayor Vi Lyles. “Homegrown companies, like Stratifyd, have helped us to earn that reputation and I hope it continues to grow and prosper, while promoting our city in the process.”

Stratifyd has been a leader in artificial intelligence and machine learning technology in Charlotte since it was founded. The company has participated in career fairs, hosted hackathons, and is a business sponsor for the UNC Charlotte College of Computer and Informatics.