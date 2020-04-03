Charlotte day spa manager charged with violation of NC 'Stay-at-Home' order

article

A massage and day spa manager has been charged with violating North Carolina's 'Stay-at-Home' order, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Cheree-Alexia Hercule, 28, was issued a citation for violation of emergency prohibitions and restrictions.

CMPD said on Wednesday, April 1, officers responded to a community tip concerning a violation of the North Carolina 'Stay at Home' order at the Cool Cave Day Spa located at 5533 Monroe Road.

Responding officers advised the business owner and employees of the violation and encouraged them to voluntarily comply with the order. Officers conducted a follow-up investigation several hours later and determined that the business was still operating as a massage and day spa.

Officers tell FOX 46 that they, again, communicated with employees to encourage voluntary compliance.

On Thursday, April 2, officers returned to the business and based on evidence and their observations, determined that the business was continuing to operate as a massage and day spa.

In response to the business’ repeated refusal to comply, the on-duty manager of the business, Cheree-Alexia Hercule, was issued a citation.

CMPD is continuing to manage the order through voluntary compliance, but the department will enforce violations through citations and/or misdemeanor arrests if voluntary cooperation is not gained.

The community can report violations of the 'Stay at Home' order through the CLT+ mobile app, online at www.cmpd.org, or by calling 3-1-1