Charlotte Diocese looking into accused clergy list

The Diocese of Charlotte says they will look into the services of five former clergy accused of sexual abuse with a minor or vulnerable adult.

The accusations come as the Ohio-based Glenmary Home Missioners released what they deemed to be a credible list of clergy on Friday.

"We are grateful the Glenmary religious order has released the findings of its historical review," The Diocese of Charlotte said in a released statement on Saturday.

DIOCESE TO RELEASE NAMES OF ACCUSED CLERGY

"The Charlotte diocese has zero tolerance for child sexual abuse. We encourage anyone who has been the victim of abuse to seek help and make a report to authorities."