Charlotte Diocese to release names of clergy members accused of child sexual abuse

article

The Diocese of Charlotte is expected to release the results of its file review and list of clergy credibly accused of child sexual abuse on Monday.

Fr. Patrick J. Winslow, who oversaw the file review and production of the list, will be releasing it Monday afternoon from the Diocese Pastoral Center in Charlotte.

The Diocese of Charlotte is expected to release a list of clergy credibly accused of child sexual abuse since it was established in 1972, with details about each clergy member and the allegation deemed credible which results in their placement on the list.

Additional information on the accused clergy, who served in western North Carolina before the Charlotte diocese was established in 1972 when the Diocese of Raleigh oversaw the Catholic church across the state, will also be included in the released packet on Monday.

[RELATED: CHARLOTTE DIOCESE LOOKING INTO ACCUSED CLERGY LIST]

The Diocese of Charlotte said they will also be releasing information about a new independent abuse hotline that the diocese is launching Monday in conjunction with the list.