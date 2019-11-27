Charlotte Douglas airport travelers glad they chose Tuesday for trips

Charlotte Douglas International Airport was started to see many of its holiday travelers Tuesday, but they say much of the mania hasn’t begun, leaving many passengers feeling lucky.

“A lot of cars scattered around. A lot of people look like they didn't know what we were doing,” said Matt Ocsay, who’s heading to New York.

FOX 46 caught up with some heading out, like Ocsay.

“I probably should've left a little earlier, to be honest,” Ocsay said.

Some were just in the middle of their trip.

“I’m flying now up to Newark, New Jersey, where my family lives,” said Marilyn Rappaport.

Others were at the tail end.

“I live in Charlotte, my family is coming to visit me,” Jessica Tomkiel said.

They all chose two days before Thanksgiving to travel and they're glad they did.

“They said it was busy at the gate, busy on the plane, so I’m just happy to have them here,” said Tomkiel.

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after are due to be downright nasty. Add in Charlotte traffic and you're bound to see it worse.

"I flew out a couple of years ago from charlotte to Connecticut on a Wednesday and it was crazy," Tomkiel said.

Those who have it down to a science have some some advice.

"Carry on bag only," Rappaport said. "I can go for two weeks in a carry on bag, easily."

And even on the days when it's not supposed to be busy, give yourself that extra time.

"The other good time to fly is late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning," Rappaport said.