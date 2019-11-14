Charlotte Douglas opens new expansion project between terminals D and E

Construction is almost everywhere you look at Charlotte Douglas International Airport but one of those projects is finally finished.

The east terminal expansion project, which is part of Destination CLT, opens Friday to the public. The 51,000 –square-foot space features more room for passengers to grab a bite to eat or relax before boarding. It’s located between terminals D and E and called The Plaza.

“As we renovate and expand we are going to be going for that open air feeling and natural lighting,” explained CLT CEO Brent Cagle.

The space features Shake Shack, Auntie Anne’s and Potbelly Sandwich shop along with Wicked Weed Brewing and a second Bojangles’ location.

“We’re happy it’s done before the holiday rush this year,” said Cagle. The project cost $39 million and is paid for through an enterprise fund or fees that airlines and concessions are charged to operate out of the facility. Every time you buy a ticket to fly out of CLT a portion of the fees go to the enterprise fund.

A Wall Street Journal report ranks CLT the 13th best airport in the country. The ranking is down three spots from last year. Cagle says the construction will pay off.

“Clearly construction doesn’t help but the results are aimed at moving us up that list and providing amenities passengers want to use,” explained Cagle.

Advertisement

A majority of the passengers traveling through the airport frequent terminal E so Cagle says the location of the expansion and services offered makes sense.

Passengers can expect more restrooms, outlets, a pet relief area and a mother’s room.

Next month the airport will break ground on a project to renovate the airport lobby. Construction is expected to last until 2025.