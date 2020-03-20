Charlotte father, daughter stuck in Peru after country closes its borders

Michael Edgerley and his daughter Elizabeth are from Charlotte, but right now, they're far from home right now.

The two are stuck in Peru after the country closed its borders and declared martial law because of the growing coronavirus outbreak. The Wells Fargo employee left Charlotte last Friday for a father/daughter vacation, but say they can’t get a flight out and are now quarantined at their Air BnB.

They were expected to return Thursday. Wife and mom Susan Edgerly was the one who called FOX 46, saying she was shocked her family was stuck in a foreign country.

Michael says their guide tipped them off Saturday that the country was about to shut down, but he had no idea they would be stranded. He says he almost got arrested when he went outside their apartment to fill a prescription.

The Edgerley’s are not the only Americans stranded in Peru.

Reportedly hundreds are stuck and have taken to social media with the hashtag #StuckinPeru now trending. Michael and Elizabeth say the US State Department and some lawmakers have contacted them. President Trump said in a news conference Thursday that he’s getting the military involved.

American Airlines, United and Delta, all say they do not know when a plane will be permitted to fly there to get them.