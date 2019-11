article

The Charlotte Fire Dept. battled a 2-alarm fire early Saturday morning, according to firefighters.

Crews were called to the 400 block of Atando Ave. in north Charlotte at the Diamond Cab Company around 2 am. It took firefighters 50 minutes to control the commercial building fire. No injuries were reported.

Investigators say that an electrical issue was the cause and that the damage was estimated at $100,000.