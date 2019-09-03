Charlotte Fire Department USAR Task Force 3 to deploy to NC coast

article

Charlotte Fire Department Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 3 is deploying to Kinston, North Carolina on Tuesday to standby as needed as slow-moving Hurricane Dorian makes its way over the Bahamas and up the U.S. coast.

The crew plans to leave Charlotte around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3. to prepare for incidents caused by Hurricane Dorian on the Carolina coastline.

"These members are trained in boat operations and technical water rescue," members with Charlotte Fire said on Tuesday.

The USAR task Force 3 team will be assisting local emergency management in Kinston.