Charlotte Fire says arson was cause of 2-alarm blaze at apartment complex

By
Published 
Updated 58 mins ago
News
FOX 46 Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte Fire says the massive two-alarm blaze that broke out at an east Charlotte apartment complex was set intentionally. 

Officials say the unoccupied two-story apartment building at 6600 Black Yateswood Drive, which was under major renovations from a previous accidental fire, went up in flames just before 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14. 

Upon arrival, heavy smoke was billowing and flames were shooting out of the building. The fire was declared under control around 6:55 a.m. Monday.

The building does not house any current residents and no injuries were reported. Officials estimate the cost of the damage is about $500,000. 

