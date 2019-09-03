Charlotte firefighters head to eastern NC ahead of storm

A team of Charlotte firefighters are arriving in eastern North Carolina. The state requested their help in responding to Hurricane Dorian.

Task Force 3 loaded up to beat Hurricane Dorian to the Carolina coast.

"We're looking forward to it. the fire department here has always had a good reputation across the state of North Carolina of providing assistance," Batallion Chief Ryan Monteith said.

36 charlotte firefighters deployed Wednesday. Monteith leads the force. He briefed his team before they hit the road. This is Monteith's fourth hurricane deployment.

“We’ve got some newbies on this mission. I told them what you're going to see, you're going to be excited and nervous. It's a lot of hurry up and wait for orders to start coming in,” Monteith said.

The task force is trained in boat operations and difficult water rescues.

“We are very proud of the men and women dedicated to our task force to provide assistance when needed,” Fire Chief Reginald Johnson said.

Advertisement

While Dorian is tracking off the Carolina coast, the impacts will still be felt. Monteith and his team are ready for whatever this storm may bring.

“We want to be able to provide that lifeline and piece of hope. Unfortunately, during natural disasters, it doesn't discriminate it's going to affect everywhere,” said Monteith.

The convoy of vehicles pulled out of Charlotte not knowing when they will come back home.

"So everything we can do to help out our state, we are going to,” Monteith said.

The teams aren't sure when they'll return, but Chief Johnson says there are plenty of resources and personnel staying behind in Charlotte should they be needed.