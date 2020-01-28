Charlotte Knights 2020 schedule changed due to upcoming events

article

The Charlotte Knights announced changes to their 2020 season schedule to accomodate several events coming to Uptown.

With concerts now scheduled at Bank of America Stadium on the first two Saturday home games of the season, and the Republican National Convention from Aug. 25-27, the team has rescheduled games to alleviate congestion in Uptown.

Opening night for the 2020 season is set for Thursday, April 16 against the Durham Bulls. The 7:04 p.m. Knights game on Saturday, April 18 against the Bulls will now be moved to 1:05 p.m. start time.

Additionally, the team’s second home Saturday game against the Pawtucket Red Sox, Saturday, May 2, will also be moved from 7:04 p.m. to 1:05 p.m. Gates for both games will now open at noon due to the nearby concerts.

The Knights will make a change to their three-game series in August against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, originally scheduled to for Aug. 21-23, in anticipation of the RNC. These games will now be played over a two-day span.

The Knights will host the IronPigs on Friday, August 21 in a doubleheader, which will feature two, seven-inning games with a brief 30-minute break between contests, beginning at 6:05 p.m. Fans holding tickets for the August 21 date will be able to watch both games with their single admission.

The finale of the three-game series will be played at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22

Updated 2020 Home Schedule

Saturday, April 18, 1:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 2, 1:05 p.m.

Friday, August 21, 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, August 22, 1:05 p.m.

Tickets for these games, as well as all home games this season, will go on sale to the general public beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 . You can begin to purchase tickets online at noon on the same day.