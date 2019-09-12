Charlotte leader charged with rape and incest, accused of sexually assaulting two victims over 22-year span

article

A Charlotte leader is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted two family members over the course of more than two decades.

Henry Thomas Black Jr., 49, Chair of the Charlotte Citizens Review Board, was arrested Thursday morning in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was charged with stautory rape, statutory sex offense, indecent liberties with children, child abuse-sexual act, and incest.

The sexual assaults began when the victims were children and continued over a 22-year span between 1996 and 2018, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Investigators said they were made aware of the incidents after one of the victims came forward on September 3 and identified Black as the suspect. A second victim was later identified and told police that she was also assaulted by Black.

Detectives were working to have Black transferred from South Carolina to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Black was appointed to the Citizens Reiview Board by the Charlotte City Manager. The Review Board was established June 9, 1997 and reviews appeals by citizens who file complaints on dispositions imposed by the Chief of Police or his designee relating to allegations of misconduct against a sworn police officer.

Black is also the co-founder of Gensis Project 1, which works with families to introduce new skills, support, increase awareness and opportunities to youth adults in order to deter negative life decisions.

He is a graduate of West Charlotte Senior High School, Black World Barber College, and UNC Charlotte.