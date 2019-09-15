Charlotte Lyft driver arrested for inappropriately touching customer

article

A man who drives for Lyft has been arrested for inappropriately touching a customer, authorities said on Sunday.

Adnan Mohammed was arrested and charged with sexual battery after a victim reported the incident on July 19. The suspect was taken into custody by CMPD July 23.

The ride sharing company released a statement on Sunday to FOX 46 Charlotte - WJZY.

"The safety of our community is fundamental to Lyft, and the behavior described is unacceptable. Immediately upon identifying the driver, we permanently removed the individual's access to Lyft and have been in touch with law enforcement to assist with their investigation," a Lyft spokesperson said.

Drivers who are reported for any incident are immediately suspended until the issue is resolved, per Lyft. Lyft says it also has a deicated law enforcement response team and will fully cooperate with authorities.

The victim stated that the suspect touched her leg, stomach, buttocks and attempted to touch her breasts while driving her home, CMPD says.

This is an ongoing investigation.

