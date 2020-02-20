Charlotte man charged in October crash that left man dead

article

A Charlotte man has been charged with the death of a man back in October 2019, according to CMPD.

Christopher Summitt, 30, has been charged with the murder of Jimmy Tilley. Police say the crash happened on Little Rock Road the night of Friday, Oct. 27.

The victim, 58-year-old Jimmy Tilley, was pronounced dead on the scene.

MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN NW CHARLOTTE WRECK

Witnesses were interviewed as investigators tried to determine the cause of the accident.

The crash originally described as a death investigation, however, after investigators collected evidence it was changed to a homicide case.

Police say the investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.