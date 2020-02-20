Charlotte man charged with sex trafficking minor in Wisconsin
article
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A Charlotte man is facing charges for sex trafficking involving a minor, federal officials announced Wednesday.
In 2015 Charlotte resident Bryan Ragon, 43, transported a minor across state lines, including Wisconsin, to engage in illegal sexually explicit conduct including child pornography, according to the indictment.
CMPD assisted in Ragon's arrest Wednesday morning and detectives in Wisconsin also assisted in the case.