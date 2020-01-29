Charlotte man on electronic monitoring for 'breaking into cars' arrested again, police say

article

A Charlotte man who is on electronic monitoring for breaking into cars has been arrested again on similar charges, according to CMPD.

Six days after Khaleid Sanders, 20, was found in possession of a firearm stolen from an apparent, unsecured vehicle, he was arrested again for breaking into several vehicles, police said.

Detectives used the electronic monitoring device Sanders was wearing as evidence to tie him to the break-ins of all four apparent, unsecured vehicles.

On Thursday, Jan. 23, shortly after midnight, the following four vehicles in the Plaza Hills neighborhood were broken into:

An unlocked Infiniti Q50 was unlawfully entered near the 2800 block of Georgia Avenue

A Chevrolet Express was unlawfully entered near the 1600 block of Matheson Avenue

A Chevrolet Cruz was unlawfully entered near the 1500 block of Brook Road

An unlocked Jeep Cherokee was unlawfully entered near the 2900 block of Attaberry Drive

Sanders has been transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with four counts of larceny from a motor vehicle and one count of larceny.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the arrest came six days after Sanders was taken into custody for a felony breaking and entering and possession of a stolen firearm, a firearm he had been charged for stealing from an apparent, unsecured vehicle on Jan. 10.

Sanders has numerous prior criminal charges for weapon-law violations, assault by pointing a gun, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony breaking and entering, possession of a stolen vehicle and has a history of resisting arrest, police said.